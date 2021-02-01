Dennis Bergkamp's son Mitchel signs for Watford
Watford have signed Mitchel Bergkamp, son of Arsenal great Dennis, on an initial six-month contract, the Championship club announced on Monday.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been a free agent since leaving second-tier Dutch outfit Almere City last summer, followed the footsteps of his father by moving to England earlier this year. Mitchel's father Dennis won seven major trophies during his 11-year spell with Arsenal, including the "Invincibles" Premier League campaign of 2003-04.
"When I was younger it was difficult (to be compared all the time) but I've adapted to it now," Mitchel told Watford's website. "It's just my name and I'm my own player and hopefully I can leave my own legacy. He's been amazing to me and for me. He's my No. 1 fan and has always been there for me. It's a privilege to have him as my dad and to work with him on my game."
Watford said they have an option to extend Mitchel's contract if he enjoys a successful spell with the club's Under-23 squad.
