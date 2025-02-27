Soccer-Off-form Inter and Napoli clash in high-stakes showdown with Atalanta chasing

* HT Image

Inter and Napoli battle injuries ahead of key Serie A clash

*

Atalanta bid to close gap at the summit

*

Conceicao under pressure, Juve target top-four finish

By Tommy Lund

Feb 27 - Neither league leaders Inter Milan or second-placed Napoli are in the best of form ahead of what could be a season-defining spectacle when the two sides meet in a high-stakes Serie A clash on Saturday.

Inter recently snatched top spot from Napoli and are a point ahead of their title rivals with both sides having 12 games left to play.

Neither side, however, can claim to be at their peak ahead of the game in Naples, as a gruelling season begins to take its toll with injury lists expanding at a worrying rate.

Inter have won two of their last five league games, while Napoli, who are still adjusting to life without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who left for Paris St Germain in January, are winless in their last four.

Napoli earned just three points from four matches in February, with key midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sidelined due to a calf injury sustained in their recent loss to Como and winger David Neres recovering from a hamstring injury.

However, Inter are not without their own problems, particularly in defence, with Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian and midfielder Nicola Zalewski all sidelined due to recent injuries.

Veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer is still recovering from a thumb operation and it remains unclear if he will be fit to return.

Backup keeper Josep Martinez, touted as a future first choice, has already made his debut for the club and is likely to be called upon again.

ATALANTA MOVING CLOSE

Despite a turbulent period that saw Atalanta exit the Champions League and manager Gian Piero Gasperini announce he would not renew his contract, all while dealing with a spat with key striker Ademola Lookman, the Bergamo club have capitalised on Inter's and Napoli's inconsistent form to narrow the gap in the title race.

Atalanta have 54 points, three adrift of Inter, and with a home clash against second-from-bottom Venezia on Saturday, they have a prime opportunity to turn the Scudetto battle into a three-horse race.

Unlike their rivals, Atalanta have no new injury concerns and could field Serie A's top scorer, Mateo Retegui, with Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere providing support in attack.

At AC Milan, the momentum manager Sergio Conceicao built with his Italian Super Cup triumph in just his second match at the club appears to have waned.

Italian media report that he is under evaluation following some disappointing recent results, including a Champions League exit and a narrow defeat to Torino. Sunday's home clash with Lazio could prove pivotal in shaping his future at the club.

Juventus, meanwhile, must steady themselves after their shock Coppa Italia exit to Empoli on Wednesday to maintain their Serie A momentum.

With four consecutive league wins, they have climbed into the coveted fourth spot reportedly the minimum target manager Thiago Motta must achieve to secure another season at the helm.

Despite a lengthy injury list, which midfielder Douglas Luiz recently joined, Juve should have enough quality to overcome 14th-placed Hellas Verona on home soil on Monday.

