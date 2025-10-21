Search
Soccer-West Ham not good enough in Brentford loss, says Espirito Santo

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 21, 2025 03:30 am IST

LONDON, - West Ham United’s dismal season plunged deeper into crisis on Monday when they were easily brushed aside by Brentford, who beat them 2-0 in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

New coach Nuno Espiroto Santo admitted his side, second bottom in the table with four points from eight games, were tentative in a game in which Brentford had a club record 22 shots in an away Premier League fixture.

"The fans are concerned, and we can feel it. And that feeling passes to the players and transforms to anxiety on the pitch," Espirito Santo said.

"Today was a disappointing evening because it was a disappointing performance. It was not good enough. The first 15 minutes things were clicking and the team were organised and combining well. After that we lost composure.

"Credit to Brentford, a physical team that put us under problems. Throw-ins, corners and the momentum of the game changed."

There were plenty of empty seats at a quiet London Stadium as fans launched a stay-away in protest at the club owners.

"It was tough. Not just for me. It was tough for our fans, for our players, for everybody," Espirito Santo said. "It's a challenge for all of us. It's up to us to change the momentum and bring our fans back to support us.

"Win our individual duels. In four days’ time we need a big improvement."

Espirito Santo promised hard work from the coaching staff to get the side away from the relegation zone.

" tomorrow, realising that every day is important to improve the situation," he said. "Responsibility, commitment, hard work and a little bit more of conscious effort. We need it."

