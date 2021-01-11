Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw back from injury for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.
The trio missed the FA Cup third-round win over Watford at the weekend and are doubtful for Tuesday's league game at Burnley. Solskjaer's side have 33 points from 16 games and will move above leaders Liverpool if they avoid defeat at Turf Moor.
Asked in a news conference if the three players can be ready for Burnley and Liverpool, Solskjaer said: "I hope so, I hope all of them for Liverpool, definitely.
"I'm not sure if they'll make the Burnley one."
United have won eight and drawn two of their last 10 matches to close in on champions Liverpool but Solskjaer said it was far too early to talk about a title challenge.
"We're not even halfway through the season yet," Solskjaer said. "Every game in the Premier League is a challenge, is a test. Every game gives you a different test.
"Watford gave us a test. Burnley is one test, Liverpool is another, then you go to Fulham (Jan. 20), which is a different test again.
"No one will remember how the league table looked like on Jan. 12 2021."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
- Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox