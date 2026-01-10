Sounders' Obed Vargas eyeing Europe over Liga MX move

Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas said he is focusing on playing in Europe after his contract expires and is not interested in playing in Liga MX at this time.

"They reached out, but my priority is going to Europe," Vargas told ESPN. "My contract with the Sounders expires at the end of this year, so if doesn't happen before that then the idea is at the end of the year."

Vargas, 20, debuted for the Sounders in 2021 and went on to record four goals and 12 assists in 92 Major League Soccer appearances over the past five years. He was a key member of the Sounders teams that won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League and the 2025 Leagues Cup.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native holds dual citizenship and has received call-ups to the Mexican national team, most recently entering as a substitute during a friendly against Uruguay. After playing for the United States U20 team in 2022 and U23 team in 2023, Vargas made the switch to play for the Mexico U20 team in 2024 and received his first call-up to the national team that year.

Vargas' current priority is securing a spot on Mexico's roster for the 2026 World Cup.

"The November camp was very good to me. I had a good camp. I got my name more into the mix," Vargas told ESPN. "Whenever I can get called up, it's good. This time I got 30 minutes on the field, so the next step for me is playing at least 45 to really get into the squad and solidify my name. After that, we'll see.

"Every time I've been in a camp, the coaching staff lets us know that we are in there for a reason. There is only a certain number of players that can make the roster, so if you are here it means you have a chance to make the World Cup roster. They tell us to be healthy, be fit and be playing, that'll give you the best chance of making the squad. So those are my goals this year be healthy, be fit and be playing."

Field Level Media

