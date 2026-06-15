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Spain receive Lamine Yamal boost ahead of Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match, coach provides crucial update

Spain manager issues a positive update about Lamine Yamal ahead of the Group H match against Cape Verde. 

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:06 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Spain have been handed a much-needed boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match against Cape Verde on Monday. Winger Lamine Yamal is fit and raring to go for the contest; however, he will only come off the bench if needed, confirmed head coach Luis de la Fuente. The manager said the 18-year-old's entry into the contest will depend on how the Group H tie progresses. Yamal has not played a single game since April 2026 due to struggles with groin issues and a hamstring injury.

Spain's Lamine Yamal during training (IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS)

The Barcelona striker also missed Spain's friendlies ahead of the World Cup, but his coach no longer has any concerns about his fitness, and the same is true for Nico Williams and Victor Munoz.

“The good news is that Lamine is very fit,” De la Fuente told ​reporters on Sunday.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash Curacao 7-1, but debutants make history

“He’s following the set process, ‌and he’s in good shape; he’s training very well, just like his other colleagues who had some sort of injury. They’re all available, and they won’t be able to play ‌from the start of the match," he added.

“Tactically, they are a very well-structured team, and they ‌develop those tactical concepts very well. Their players are very powerful from ​a physical point of view. They’re very fast, and they knocked out Cameroon. They might be one of the ⁠teams springing a surprise in this World Cup, and the match tomorrow ⁠will require us to perform to our best, and it will be a struggle for sure, even if ‌we win. The public, everyone will discover tomorrow what they can do," he added.

Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026 comprises Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will also begin their World Cup 2026 campaign on Monday.

 
Lamine Yamal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Spain receive Lamine Yamal boost ahead of Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match, coach provides crucial update
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