Spain have been handed a much-needed boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match against Cape Verde on Monday. Winger Lamine Yamal is fit and raring to go for the contest; however, he will only come off the bench if needed, confirmed head coach Luis de la Fuente. The manager said the 18-year-old's entry into the contest will depend on how the Group H tie progresses. Yamal has not played a single game since April 2026 due to struggles with groin issues and a hamstring injury.

Spain's Lamine Yamal during training (IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS)

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The Barcelona striker also missed Spain's friendlies ahead of the World Cup, but his coach no longer has any concerns about his fitness, and the same is true for Nico Williams and Victor Munoz.

“The good news is that Lamine is very fit,” De la Fuente told ​reporters on Sunday.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash Curacao 7-1, but debutants make history

“He’s following the set process, ‌and he’s in good shape; he’s training very well, just like his other colleagues who had some sort of injury. They’re all available, and they won’t be able to play ‌from the start of the match," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The Spain manager confirmed that the decision on the trio's entry into the game would depend on the situation, as everyone wants to make an informed decision and not rush anyone into the contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Spain manager confirmed that the decision on the trio's entry into the game would depend on the situation, as everyone wants to make an informed decision and not rush anyone into the contest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We’ll have to wait and ​see how the game progresses, and then we’ll make a decision on how they can contribute to ⁠the team. It’s a matter of logic, of how the game is evolving, the game situation," he said further. Are Spain favourites for the contest? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ll have to wait and ​see how the game progresses, and then we’ll make a decision on how they can contribute to ⁠the team. It’s a matter of logic, of how the game is evolving, the game situation," he said further. Are Spain favourites for the contest? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2010 World Cup champions are considered one of the hot favourites to win the tournament again. However, head coach De la Fuente is not taking debutants Cape Verde for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2010 World Cup champions are considered one of the hot favourites to win the tournament again. However, head coach De la Fuente is not taking debutants Cape Verde for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If you haven’t watched them play yet, you’ll see tomorrow,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you haven’t watched them play yet, you’ll see tomorrow,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tactically, they are a very well-structured team, and they ‌develop those tactical concepts very well. Their players are very powerful from ​a physical point of view. They’re very fast, and they knocked out Cameroon. They might be one of the ⁠teams springing a surprise in this World Cup, and the match tomorrow ⁠will require us to perform to our best, and it will be a struggle for sure, even if ‌we win. The public, everyone will discover tomorrow what they can do," he added.

Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026 comprises Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will also begin their World Cup 2026 campaign on Monday.

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