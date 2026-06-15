FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash Curacao 7-1, but debutants make history

Germany kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in style, cruising past debutants Curaçao with a 7-1 win in Group E in Houston. The Germans took the lead via Felix Nmecha in the sixth minute, as he curled in a low effort past the goalkeeper. Germany sealed a 7-1 win vs Curacao. (AFP)

Then, in the 21st minute, Curacao scripted history, scoring their first-ever WC goal in what is also their tournament debut. Livano Comenencia made it 1-1 in the 21st minute as his left-footed shot made way through traffic.

Also Read: Lionel Messi backed to break iconic FIFA World Cup record by the man who owns it: ‘He is welcome to do it’

The goal was an awakening for the 2014 World Cup winners, as Nico Schlotterbeck headed in a corner, delivered by Nathaniel Brown, to give his side the lead again.

Just before half-time in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kai Havertz converted a penalty to make it 3-1 for Germany. Germany were awarded the penalty shot after Felix Nmecha was tripped in the box by Riechedly Bazoer.

Right after half-time, Jamal Musiala scored Germany's fourth goal in the 47th minute, followed by Nathaniel Brown making it 5-1 in the 68th minute.

Substitute Deniz Undav scored on his World Cup debut, adding Germany's sixth in the 78th minute, and then Havertz completed his brace in the 88th minute. He rounded it off with his 24th goal for Germany to replicate the same scoreline as they famously recorded against hosts Brazil in the 2014 semi-finals.

Despite the victory, Germany were unable to break Hungary's record, when they beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982.

The stadium in Houston also had a crowd of 68,021 fans, and majority were supporting Germany. But there was also a spirited contingent for Curacao. It was also the first match of the tournament at the Houston Stadium.

Manuel Neuer's return Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer made one key save in his first appearance in almost two years. He came out of international retirement for the tournament. Neuer was surprisingly recalled to the national team less than a month ago and has been picked over Oliver Baumann, who was expected to start at the tournament.

The contest also saw the largest age gap between coaches in World Cup history, with Curacao's Dick Advocaat (78-years-old) becoming the oldest ever in the tournament against Julian Nagelsmann (38), who is the youngest in the tournament.

Germany face Ivory Coast in their next match in Toronto on Saturday and Curacao take on Ecuador on Saturday in Kansas City.