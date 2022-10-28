Home / Sports / Football / Spanish public prosecutor drops charges against Neymar, others

Spanish public prosecutor drops charges against Neymar, others

football
Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:15 PM IST

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine.

Brazil forward Neymar(REUTERS)
Brazil forward Neymar(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other accused over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, the public prosecutor told a court.

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine.

A source close to the Neymar family told Reuters that their legal representatives Baker Mckenzie would claim costs against the private prosecution for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process. They will also reserve the right to claim for damages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar brazil football + 1 more
neymar brazil football

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out