 Speculation over future won't distract Bayer Leverkusen: In-demand coach Alonso | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Speculation over future won't distract Bayer Leverkusen: In-demand coach Xabi Alonso

Speculation over future won't distract Bayer Leverkusen: In-demand coach Xabi Alonso

PTI |
Feb 22, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Xabi Alonso is being linked to European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has denied the speculation over his future is a distraction for the Bundesliga leaders after Bayern Munich announced coach Thomas Tuchel is leaving. Alonso is considered one of the most in-demand coaches in European soccer for upcoming vacancies at Bayern and Liverpool — both clubs where he played — by leading Leverkusen to an eight-point lead over Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during a match.(REUTERS)
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

When asked about the speculation and Bayern's history of signing players and coaches from league rivals, Alonso said on Thursday, “It's not a problem. It's a super opponent that we have, but there is no distraction."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jürgen Klopp said last month he is stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after nine years in charge. Bayern's run of three consecutive losses prompted the German champion to say Tuchel will leave in June after 15 months at the club.

Fans of Liverpool and Bayern fondly remember Alonso as a player, and both clubs are looking for a new coach. Alonso's team is unbeaten in 32 games in all competitions and is a contender in the German Cup semi-finals and the Europa League.

Leverkusen's title challenge continues on Friday at home to Mainz. Bayern plays Leipzig on Saturday.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On