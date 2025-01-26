Menu Explore
Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship

AFP |
Jan 26, 2025 12:07 AM IST

Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship

Sunderland were denied third place in English football's second-tier Championship on Saturday when substitute Nathaniel Ogbeta's last-minute equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for basement club Plymouth.

HT Image
HT Image

The Black Cats had trailed after Ryan Hardie gave visitors Plymouth a surprise lead just before the hour at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor soon equalised and Trai Hume put northeast side Sunderland ahead in the 72nd minute.

Plymouth, however, secured a point when Ogbeta scored at the far post after Sunderland failed to clear a free-kick.

Only the top two clubs are guaranteed promotion to the lucrative Premier League, with this result leaving Sunderland three points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United who suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to strugglers Hull on Friday.

The third promoted side is decided in a play-off involving the teams finishing third to sixth.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn both missed chances to strengthen their status as play-off contenders with 2-1 defeats at Preston and Bristol City, respectively.

Portsmouth's recent bid to climb away from the relegation zone came to a shuddering halt as they suffered a 5-1 loss away to West Brom.

The Baggies, without a win in three games, were 3-0 ahead before half-time through goals from Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.

Further goals from Diangana and John Swift underlined West Brom's dominance before Portsmouth debutant Thomas Waddingham pulled one back for the visitors late on.

Defeat left Pompey just two points above the bottom three, with the Baggies in fifth place.

Victor Torp scored twice as Frank Lampard's mid-table Coventry won 2-1 at home to Watford.

Mihailo Ivanovic's goal was the difference as Millwall beat struggling Luton 1-0 to give Alex Neil a first league win as manager of the Lions.

Norwich returned to form with a 5-1 rout of Swansea at Carrow Road, with Josh Sargeant scoring twice for the Canaries.

Derby suffered a sixth straight defeat as late goals from Callum Robinson and Anwar El Ghazi took Cardiff to a 2-1 win.

Queens Park Rangers' run of four straight wins ended with a 2-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday, while Oxford made it four games unbeaten with a goalless draw with Stoke.

jdg/pb

RANGERS INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
