Super Bowl 58, 2024: The Budweiser Clydesdales are back in new commercial

The Super Bowl LVIII will feature a new Budweiser commercial that brings back the fan-favourite duo of the Clydesdales and a Labrador retriever. The ad is a nostalgic tribute to the beer lovers who watch the big game every year. The return of the Budweiser Clydesdales(Budweiser/YouTube)

The new ad was exclusively previewed by “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, along with a special appearance of Olaf, one of the stars of Clydesdales, in Times Square.

‘Budweiser has been synonymous with the Super Bowl’

Budweiser Clydesdales brave the snow to deliver beer in Super Bowl 58 commercial The Budweiser Clydesdales have been a staple of Super Bowl advertising since their debut in 1975, and have become iconic symbols of the brand. This year’s ad celebrates Budweiser’s legacy as “a brand that always delivers in the moments that matter.”

The ad shows the Budweiser Clydesdales leaving the barn and pushing a delivery driver to help them bring beer to a local bar in a small town that is running low on supplies. The town is facing a major obstacle of snow-covered roads that are closed to traffic.

The delivery driver and his partner, played by Fred Dana – a real Budweiser wholesaler for over 30 years – fill the classic wooden Budweiser wagon with beer and join the horses on their snowy journey. A Labrador from the bar hears the Clydesdales’ struggle to make their way through the storm and runs out to lead them to their destination.

The ad ends with the horses arriving safely to the town, where they are greeted by cheers and applause from the happy customers and bar staff, who toast with Budweiser in their hands. The “Old-School Delivery” ad was directed by Henry Alex Rubin, a commercial director who has been nominated for an Academy Award and won an Emmy Award.

“Budweiser has been synonymous with the Super Bowl for decades and the broadcast continues to be a very special moment for our brand and a core pillar of our advertising strategy,” said Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser USA, in a statement.

“We knew there was no better way to show Budweiser’s continued commitment to delivering for its fans than with our biggest celebrities.”

Anheuser-Busch also shared a teaser of the new commercial on social media, with a message of resilience, before the full ad airs on game day, Feb. 11.