Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarterfinal: Full squads of both teams

The quarter-final stage of the Euro 2020 will kick off on Friday at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg with a clash between Switzerland and two time champions Spain. Spain vs Switzerland is expected to be a keen contest as both teams are peaking during the business end of the tournament. Spain have scored 10 goals in their last two matches, which includes the scintillating 5-3 extra time win over Croatia in the round of 16 in Copenhagen.

Switzerland on the other hand have reached the last 8 with a penalty shootout victory over France. The Swiss came back from 1-3 down to equalise against the world champions, which took the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

Spain vs Switzerland Euro 2020 quarterfinal Live Streaming:When & where to watch

The fact that these two teams have knocked out the finalists of the last FIFA World Cup shows the quality that they possess.

Spain will once again depend on their creativity and goal scoring prowess, while the Swiss have shown their ability to both score goals as well as defend hard when needed.

Here is a look at the full squad of both teams

Spain Full Squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG).

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG).

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).

Switzerland Full Squad

SWITZERLAND:

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON