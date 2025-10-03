Real Madrid host Villarreal on Saturday aiming to get their La Liga campaign back on track after a punishing derby defeat last weekend. Tensions rising at Real Madrid before Villarreal test

Xabi Alonso's side's perfect start to the campaign came to a juddering halt with a 5-2 beating by rivals Atletico Madrid, with the repercussions from it felt over the past week.

The coach was keen to move on after admitting his team deserved to lose, but some Madrid players have been ruminating on it.

Striker Kylian Mbappe said Madrid "cannot forget" what happened and had to keep working to avoid having another night in the same vein, after thrashing Kazakh minnows Kairat on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Midfielder Fede Valverde cited a lack of "attitude" multiple times when asked about the derby loss and said players had spoken among themselves and with the staff about it.

Alonso said just blaming the team's attitude was "too simplistic", and also dropped Valverde for the game against Kairat.

The Uruguayan midfielder had been tipped to fill in at right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal's injuries, as he has done before, but insisted he was "not born to play" in the position.

Alonso deployed Raul Asencio there instead, with Spanish media reporting it was a punishment for Valverde saying he did not want to feature in that role.

"I know I have had bad games, I am aware of it. I do not hide and I face it. I am really sad," wrote Valverde on social media on Wednesday.

"They can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play.

"I have given everything and more for this club, I have played with fractures, injuries and I have never complained or asked for a break."

How Alonso fits in England international Jude Bellingham is another question to be answered.

The coach brought him in for a first start of the season against Atletico but Bellingham struggled to make an impact.

Bellingham was also benched against Kairat, but unlike Valverde, was introduced as a substitute.

The midfielder's inclusion against Atletico led to Arda Guler being pushed out to the right, even though the Turkish playmaker has impressed in a more central role so far under Alonso.

Vinicius Junior also appeared frustrated when brought off against Kairat by Alonso, without having scored.

Madrid trail champions and leaders Barcelona by one point and lead Villarreal, third, by two.

The Yellow Submarine's visit will be another test of Alonso's team's mettle in big games.

A 4-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup this summer and the Atletico defeat raised some fears among Madrid fans that they struggle against elite sides.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Arsenal last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid's good run of form in La Liga came against teams mainly ensconced in the bottom half, with the exception of Espanyol's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

One big positive for Los Blancos has been Mbappe's form. He has 13 goals across all competitions in just nine appearances.

Elsewhere Hansi Flick's Barcelona visit Sevilla on Sunday, looking to maintain their advantage at the top.

Player to watch: Luis Milla

Getafe midfielder Milla has started the season in excellent form and no player has more than his tally of four assists. Jose Bordalas' team's style is not to everyone's taste but Getafe are sitting in upper mid-table and will look to climb even further when they visit Osasuna on Friday.

Key stats

1 - Sevilla league win at home in the whole of 2025

2 - teams left unbeaten this season champions Barcelona and promoted side Elche

200 - Antoine Griezmann reached a milestone figure for Atletico goals this week in the Champions League

Fixtures

Friday

Osasuna v Getafe

Saturday

Oviedo v Levante , Girona v Valencia , Athletic Club v Mallorca , Real Madrid v Villarreal

Sunday

Alaves v Elche , Sevilla v Barcelona , Espanyol v Real Betis, Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano , Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.