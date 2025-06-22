Thailand are beatable, we can go to Australia: Crispin Chhetri

Kolkata: The thing about FIFA rankings is that they can conceal as much as they reveal. At 46, Thailand top the 2026 AFC Asian Women’s Cup qualifiers but it is Timor-Leste, Mongolia and Iraq that worry Crispin Chhetri just as much. Because the India head coach said he has “zero idea” about them. India women’s football team head coach Crispin Chhetri. (AIFF)

Explains why Chhetri said that rankings can be tricky, referencing India’s losses to Bangladesh and Nepal in the 2024 SAFF Championship to embellish the point. At 70, India are ranked second in the group from which only the winners will go to the finals in Australia next March. India haven’t qualified on merit since 2003, Thailand played the 2019 World Cup but Chhetri, who turned 50 on Friday, is not ruling out an upset.

“I think if the players believe in themselves, Thailand are beatable,” said Chhetri. “Right now, we have started thinking that we could go to Australia.” The comment fits into the positive attitude Chhetri is trying to inculcate. “I try to instill not to fear losing. Because the day you stop fearing losses is when you will be successful.”

India open against Mongolia on Monday, play Iraq on June 29, Timor-Leste on July 2 and Thailand on July 5. All matches will be at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Chhetri speaks softly but not without steel, especially when he makes the point about India qualifying for the finals. He will need all of it and then some if India are to meet his target of making the 48-team 2031 World Cup. “I think we have a realistic chance,” he said, in a virtual call on Saturday.

The squad is being built with 2031 in mind, Chhetri said, explaining the omission of goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan and defenders Ashalata Devi and Dalima Chhibber. Together, they have a combined experience of 212 internationals. All three played in the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League (IWL) won comprehensively by East Bengal.

“It is not about form,” said Chhetri. But they are no longer automatic starters, he said. “Why should I block the place of a junior player? We are looking to build a core that will serve India for the next 10 years.”

The squad in Chiang Mai has “senior players but at the same time, younger players who are hungry. So, there is both drive and control.” Soumya Guguloth scored nine goals in IWL, the most by an Indian, and in Manisha Kalyan India have a forward who plays for PAOK in Greece. Kalyan, 23, joined the preparatory camp straight after the European season. Manisha is mentally very strong which explains why she has been able to stay in Europe for three seasons while others have not lasted more than one, said Chhetri.

India trained in Bengaluru for nearly 40 days, played two friendlies (both 0-1 defeats to Uzbekistan) and will have been in Thailand one week before their opener. The one thing he would have liked was an exposure tour ahead of the qualifiers but Chhetri said he gave players a fortnight off because they needed a break after IWL.

That, and avoiding injuries. Defender Astam Oraon, India captain in the under-17 World Cup, has just returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and along with forwards Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu and Karishma Shirvoikar are unavailable on fitness grounds. Ranganathan will be missed, said Chhetri.

Like Manolo Marquez with the senior men’s team, Chhetri has been juggling responsibilities for Odisha FC and India. As per his contracts with the club and All India Football Federation, it will be that way till February 2026. Odisha FC, champions under Chhetri in 2023-24, being relegated this time – injuries hurt us and we paid for not planning for a strong bench, he said – also means the qualifiers are an opportunity to salvage his reputation.