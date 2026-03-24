Thierry Henry unrecognisable, flaunts ripped six-pack abs; football legend backed to make career switch to boxing at 48

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been backed to make a sensational return, but not on the football turf. Yes, you read that right. The former France star has been tipped to make a sensational boxing debut after he showed off his toned physique during his trip to the gym earlier this month. The 48-year-old was spotted showing off his abs at the gym, and now a boxing trainer, Malik Scott, has said Henry has what it takes to step into the ring.

It is worth noting that Scott trained Deontay Wilder in the past and married Kate Scott in 2024, which brought him closer to her CBS Sports co-star. Scott is now willing to jump at the chance of working with Henry if the latter wants to land knockout punches in the ring.

“Should Thierry Henry, with his new physique, consider a boxing match? Absolutely, because, even minus the figure, he had the tough mental fortitude, what it takes to be someone to compete at a high level," Scott told the Action Network.

“When you look at his new physique, when I talk to him about it, he lets me know that he’s cut down on sugar. That’s what it’s really dedicated to. He also wants everyone to basically cut down on sugar. I just was having a conversation with him about it the other day, and he’s like, ‘Malik, just try it for a month or two and before you know it, you’ll be feeling better’. He’s just really on it. And it’s paid dividends for him because you see his physique, he’s in shape," he added.

Scott believes Henry has all the qualities in the world to make it big as a boxer, saying that if the former Arsenal star ever needed his help, he would be there.

“I believe that with his mental strength and everything he had to overcome to be who he is today, that’s what it would take to become a fighter. And I believe Thierry has those qualities to do that. Not just in boxing, but any sport that he would have chosen," he said.

“If Thierry Henry was interested in doing something with boxing, and he needed my help, I would be here for him, faster than Superman changes clothes. Definitely, I would do that and help him out with that," he added.

Henry's retirement from football Henry had bid adieu to professional football at the age of 37 after struggling with Achilles problems. His career included winning the FIFA World Cup, the Champions League, and two Premier League titles. He represented France 123 times in internationals.

He enjoyed the bulk of his success at Arsenal, becoming one of the most popular players in Arsenal history. He remains the club's record goalscorer, netting 228 goals in 377 appearances between 1999 and 2007. He scored 175 Premier League goals (most for the club), 42 in European competitions, and 11 in domestic cups.