News / Sports / Football / Thomas Tuchel tipped for stunning Manchester United move after Bayern Munich announce exit

Thomas Tuchel tipped for stunning Manchester United move after Bayern Munich announce exit

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Bayern Munich recently announced that head coach Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club after this season.

Tomas Tuchel could return to the Premier League and is even interested in taking over as Manchester United's head coach, according to reports from Germany. Tuchel, who will leave his post at the helm of Bayern Munich after the end of this season, is said to have always been interested in the Manchester United job.

uchel, who will leave his post at the helm of Bayern Munich after the end of this season, is said to have always been interested in the Manchester United job.(AP)
Tuchel has managed in England for a brief spell at Chelsea. He had a largely succesfull spell at Stamford Bridge, leading Chelsea to back to back Champions League finals and even winning the title in his first season. However, Tuchel had a falling out with Chelsea's current owners led by Todd Boehly after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's ownership ended and was sacked in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag's position remains tenuous despite the club's recent run of good results. Big-money signings such as Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony over the past three years have not translated to good results on the pitch and United are currently sixth on the league table - five points off the top four.

At the same time though, Tuchel's departure from Bayern comes amid a torrid spell, with the German giants facing the possibility of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in well over a decade. "We came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement, following talks with Tuchel. The coach, whose contract was set to run through to 2025, would exit the club on June 30 this year. "Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success," Tuchel said in the statement.

With 12 games left in the season, Bayern sit eight points behind Xabi Alonso's side, who have yet to lose during the campaign. Leverkusen are on an historic 32-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, equalling a record set by Hansi Flick's Bayern across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Bayern subsequently slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Italian side Lazio in the Champions League round of 16 and a humiliating 3-2 loss to lowly Bochum in the league.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

