Home / Sports / Football / ‘Told him to shut up’: Ronaldo ‘insulted’ by South Korea player in verbal spat during Portgual's World Cup loss

‘Told him to shut up’: Ronaldo ‘insulted’ by South Korea player in verbal spat during Portgual's World Cup loss

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Portugal still topped Group H despite the result, which also sent South Korea into the last 16, but Ronaldo looked annoyed as he slowly walked off when his number went up in the 65th minute.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match against South Korea(AFP)
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match against South Korea(AFP)
AFP |

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was involved in a verbal spat with a South Korean player who criticised him for failing to leave the field quickly enough when he was substituted during Portugal's 2-1 World Cup defeat on Friday.

Portugal still topped Group H despite the result, which also sent South Korea into the last 16, but Ronaldo looked annoyed as he slowly walked off when his number went up in the 65th minute.

"It happened when I was substituted. The Korean player was telling me to go off more quickly and I told him to be quiet, because he hasn't got any authority," Ronaldo told reporters.

"If I wasn't going quickly enough, it was up to the referee to say so. There shouldn't be any controversy, it was just in the heat of the moment."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: "He was angry with the player from Korea and everyone saw that.

"The player was insulting him, telling him to go away (get off the pitch) so that's why he was angry and everyone saw that.

"I saw the interaction with the Korean player and have no doubt about it."

South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom attempted to play down the controversy.

"I didn't see it, I was too tired," he said. "I was looking at the ground, so I didn't see it and I have nothing to say."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup
cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out