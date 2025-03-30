Menu Explore
Touré scores twice against his old club as relegation battler Le Havre beats Nantes

AP |
Mar 30, 2025 11:22 PM IST

Touré scores twice against his old club as relegation battler Le Havre beats Nantes

PARIS — Abdoulaye Touré scored two penalties against his former club as Le Havre beat Nantes 3-2 in the French league to claim a vital win in its relegation fight on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

The 31-year-old Touré was born in Nantes and came through the club's youth academy before playing nearly 150 league games for the club from 2013-21. He scored his penalties either side of a goal for Nantes from Saïdou Sow.

Moses Simon made it 2-2 shortly after the break, but defender Timothée Pembélé grabbed Le Havre's winner in the 88th minute.

The victory moved Le Havre into 16th place in the 18-team league, with seven rounds left.

Later Sunday, Lille needs a home win against northern rival Lens to move level on points with fourth-placed Nice in the race for a Champions League spot next season. Brest holds on

Brittany-based Brest withstood a comeback before winning 4-2 at Toulouse.

Goals from Justin Bourgault, Mathias Pereira Lage and Kamory Doumbia put Brest 3-0 ahead, but Toulouse hit back through goals from midfielder Vincent Sierro and striker Joshua King.

Brest wrapped it up when Mahdi Camara turned in Pereira Lage's 90th-minute cross. Other matches

Forward Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice to reach 13 league goals as Rennes won 3-0 at lowly Angers to move closer to midtable security.

Florian Ayé's late goal gave Auxerre a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Montpellier, which edged closed toward relegation after a seventh straight defeat. PSG one point from title

Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain moved within touching distance of a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title after overwhelming Saint-Etienne 6-1 on Saturday.

PSG only needs a draw at home to Angers next Saturday to clinch the title. ___

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Touré scores twice against his old club as relegation battler Le Havre beats Nantes
