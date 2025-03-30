Touré scores twice against his old club as relegation battler Le Havre beats Nantes

PARIS — Abdoulaye Touré scored two penalties against his former club as Le Havre beat Nantes 3-2 in the French league to claim a vital win in its relegation fight on Sunday. HT Image

The 31-year-old Touré was born in Nantes and came through the club's youth academy before playing nearly 150 league games for the club from 2013-21. He scored his penalties either side of a goal for Nantes from Saïdou Sow.

Moses Simon made it 2-2 shortly after the break, but defender Timothée Pembélé grabbed Le Havre's winner in the 88th minute.

The victory moved Le Havre into 16th place in the 18-team league, with seven rounds left.

Later Sunday, Lille needs a home win against northern rival Lens to move level on points with fourth-placed Nice in the race for a Champions League spot next season. Brest holds on

Brittany-based Brest withstood a comeback before winning 4-2 at Toulouse.

Goals from Justin Bourgault, Mathias Pereira Lage and Kamory Doumbia put Brest 3-0 ahead, but Toulouse hit back through goals from midfielder Vincent Sierro and striker Joshua King.

Brest wrapped it up when Mahdi Camara turned in Pereira Lage's 90th-minute cross. Other matches

Forward Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice to reach 13 league goals as Rennes won 3-0 at lowly Angers to move closer to midtable security.

Florian Ayé's late goal gave Auxerre a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Montpellier, which edged closed toward relegation after a seventh straight defeat. PSG one point from title

Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain moved within touching distance of a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title after overwhelming Saint-Etienne 6-1 on Saturday.

PSG only needs a draw at home to Angers next Saturday to clinch the title. ___

