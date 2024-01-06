Transfer news roundup: Sevilla to sign Chelsea striker, Eric Dier to Bayern Munich

The winter transfer window is currently in full flow as clubs are reinforcing their squads for the second-half of their respective seasons. The winter transfer window has long been a period where managers look for temporary solutions and also seek to add more depth to their squads. Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou and Eric Dier celebrate after a match.(Action Images via Reuters)

Sevilla to sign Chelsea striker?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are reportedly in talks with Chelsea for the signature of David Datro Fofana. The deal for the striker is in the final stage and is expected to be completed soon. Fofana is not in the Union Berlin squad for their next match.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eric Dier to Bayern Munich

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to let Eric Dier move to Bayern Munich, despite an injury to Ben Davies. According to Sky Germany, Dier and Bayern have reached a verbal agreement and the Englishman will receive a one-and-a-half-year deal. Dier missed Friday's FA Cup match vs Burnley.

"He's injured. He just pulled up sore and didn't train yesterday. Separate issue mate, but don't question my integrity. When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday. I can get Vision [Spurs' training system footage] in for you, you can ask him. It's got nothing to do with anything else," said the Tottenham manager.

Commenting on the Bayern rumours, he said, "I've got no idea. When you ask me whether he's injured, he's injured. I didn't make that up. If he wasn't injured I'd say he wasn't selected. It's easy for me to say. He's injured and in terms of anything else that's happening, not on my radar. Not that I've heard of. If there is something I'm sure I'll hear of it, but fair to say in the last 24 hours we've been focusing on the game and the guys that are available."

Sasa Kalajdzic to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers Gary O'Neil has revealed that striker Sasa Kalajdzic will move to Frankfurt on loan. The German club have reached a verbal agreement, and the deal is a six-month loan. "He will leave in the next few days. Sasa will be back next summer like Fábio Silva and we will assess," he said.

Kieran Tierney to return?

Well, it looks like Kieran Tierney won't be returning to Arsenal. The defender is currently on loan with Real Sociedad. "Several people have asked me about this but the answer is: no. I am definitely staying here (in January)," he said.

Spotlight on Anthony Martial

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is in the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkish side Fenerbahce. He is reportedly free to talk to clubs outside England, as his contract is in the final six months. United won't be triggering the one-year option.

Genoa president on Tottenham bid

Speaking to the media, Genoa president Zangrillo spoke about Tottenham's bid for Dargusin. "Radu is a top player and top guy but we will make our final choice. We don’t need to sell anyone, we will make our decision but we won’t be forced by anyone," he said.