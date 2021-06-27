UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal: Full squads of both teams

It will be a battle between two favourites to win the competition. World no.1 Belgium face defending champions Portugal at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla. One of the biggest clashes of Round of 16 will see competition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, who have been in great form in Euro 2020. It will be a star-studded pitch in Seville as players like Ronaldo, Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Bernardo Silva, and Pepe take the field.

However, it will be interesting to see if Portugal manager Fernando Santos decides to play Fernandes against Belgium. Meanwhile, Belgium have also not played Hazard, de Bruyne and Lukaku together in most matches. Will Roberto Martinez put them all out on the field against Portugal? We’ll seen on Sunday.

Here are the squads for both teams for their Euro 2020 clash:

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)

Midfielders: Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Silva (Granada CF)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (AC Milan on loan from Manchester United), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United FC), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis Bolompie)

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City FC), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia CF), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (SL Benfica)