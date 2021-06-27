Belgium vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Portugal Live Streaming: One of the biggest clashes of the tournament is taking early in the Round of 16 as favourites Belgium take on defending champions Portugal in Seville, Spain. As Portugal finished third in their group, they were clubbed with Group E champions Belgium, who won all their three games. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will be on the pitch on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about Belgium vs Portugal UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal begins at 12:30 AM IST on Monday (June 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Portugal match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020