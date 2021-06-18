Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Full squads of both teams
UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Full squads of both teams

UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Croatia vs Czech Republic.
JUN 18, 2021
Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: The World Cup finalists Croatia will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to England in their tournament opener. Luka Modric will be key in midfield as Croatia take on Czech Republic who picked up an impressive win over Scotland in their first game of the season.

Croatia vs Czech Republic - LIVE!

The fans will hope that Croatia bounce back to earn themselves a chance to make it to the round of 16. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020: When and where to watch

Here is the full squad of Croatia vs Czech Republic for Euro 2020:

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.

