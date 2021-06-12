UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland : Full squads of both teams

Denmark would eye a repeat of the 1992 European Championship when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The Danes have not been able to enjoy considerable success since 1992 as they reached the quarterfinals in 2004 but were shown the exit door after the group stage in the 2012 edition. It got worse thereafter as they failed to qualify for the 2016 tournament. They, however, come on the back of a 2-0 win in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius scoring.

ALSO READ| FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE

Finland, on the other hand, have an uphill task in Group B as they will be locking horns with Belgium, Russia and Denmark. However, they would be delighted to have made the main event for the first time in their history. are now winless in their last six, suffering four losses in the process. Markku Kanerva's side have not been able to win a single match in their last six attempts, losing four in the process.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Here is the full squad for Denmark vs Finland match at Euro 2020:-

DENMARK:

Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.

FINLAND:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON