Euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Denmark vs Finland Live Streaming: In Match 3 of Euro 2020, Denmark will face Finland in a Group B fixture. The Danish have some talented players in squad like Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen and would like to begin their campaign with a win. On the other hand, Finland are not in great form after going winless in their last six matches. Hopes will be pinned on striker Teemu Pukki to supply the goals for the side to have a chance against Denmark. Finland’s defence is also susceptible after leaking 12 goals in their last 6 matches and Danish players would be looking to take advantage of it.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland will take place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark vs Finland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/