UEFA Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Full squads of both teams

Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium.
By hindustantimes.com
JUN 21, 2021
Belgium's players in action during Euro 2020(AP)

Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Table-topper Belgium, with six points in two games, take on Finland in their final Euro 2020 Group B fixtures. Finland are currently third in the points table with three points from two matches. Three teams, including Belgium, will be fighting for the top two spots of this group.

Full squad of Finland vs Belgium for Euro 2020:

FINLAND

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

uefa euro 2020
