UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales: Sunday, June 20, will see two top teams from Group A square off against each other. Both, Italy and Wales, head into the contest on the back of impressive and commanding victories. While Italy beats Switzerland 3-0, Wales soared past Turkey 2-0. Italy has already secured qualification. Can Wales also do the same in the third round of group fixtures in Rome? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is the full squad of Italy vs Wales for Euro 2020:

ITALY:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

WALES:

﻿Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts.







