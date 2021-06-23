Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score Sweden vs Poland: Lewandowski misses twice; Sweden 1-0 Poland
Euro 2020 Live Score, Sweden vs Poland
Euro 2020 Live Score, Sweden vs Poland
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score Sweden vs Poland: Lewandowski misses twice; Sweden 1-0 Poland

Euro 2020 Live Score, Sweden vs Poland: mil Forsberg put Sweden in front in the 2nd minute of the match. All eyes are on Robert Lewandowski as Poland would look to pick up a win over Sweden to reach Round of 16. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST

Sweden vs Poland, Euro 2020 Live Score: Emil Forsberg put Sweden in front in the 2nd minute of the match. Poland have not got the best starts in Euro 2020 - losing to Slovakia in their first game, and then draw against Spain. Currently, at just 1 point in 2 games, Poland desperately need a win to reach the Round of 16. Anything else, may not be enough for them. Sweden are already through to the next round.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST

    17' Sweden 1-0 Poland

    WHAT THE HELL! HOW HAS HE NOT SCORED HERE!!!! The ball almost was inside the goal twice, but somehow it has hit the goalpost twice.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST

    15' Sweden 1-0 Poland

    CHANCE! FOrsberg tried to break into Polish box again but this time it was well defended.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:39 PM IST

    8' Sweden 1-0 Poland

    FREEKICK! The cross inside the box was well defended by the Polish wall

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST

    5' Sweden 1-0 Poland

    Polish defence is all over the place as of now, and Sweden are all over them from the start.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    2' Sweden 1-0 Poland

    GOALLLLL! Emil Forsberg puts Sweden in front straight away....

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    2' Sweden 0-0 Poland

    • Sweden have won nine of their last 11 matches against Poland (D1 L1), including each of the last five. The last Polish victory dates back to a home friendly in August 1991 (2-0).

    ● Sweden and Poland’s only previous encounter at a major tournament came in the second round of the 1974 World Cup; the Poles won 1-0, courtesy of Grzegorz Lato’s solitary goal. Poland finished third – their joint-best performance at a major tournament – and Lato won the Golden Boot (7 goals).

    ● None of the previous 26 matches between Sweden and Poland have ended goalless.

    ● Poland have won just one of their last nine matches across all competitions (D4 L4), beating Andorra 3-0 in March. Indeed, Poland’s ongoing five-match winless streak (D3 L2) is their longest since September to November 2018 (six games).

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:26 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Sweden 0-0 Poland

    The ball is set rolling and we are underway...

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:20 PM IST

    Sweden vs Poland, Euro 2020 - LIVE

    Time for National Anthems. The players are out in the middle and it is time for the National Anthems of both the teams.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:00 PM IST

    Group E - As it stands

    Sweden are through to the last 16.


    Poland kept their tournament alive with the 1-1 draw with Spain - and all four teams are still able to finish in the top two on the final day.

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    Poland Starting XI

    Poland (3-5-2)

    Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt)

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    Sweden Starting XI

    Sweden (4-4-2)

    Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig; Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson (capt); Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland. Robert Lewandowski is the one man who can still help Poland to Round of 16. All he needs to do is score five goals in nine minutes and that's job done. LOL. A win is what Poland need, btw.

