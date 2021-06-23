UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score Sweden vs Poland: Lewandowski misses twice; Sweden 1-0 Poland
Sweden vs Poland, Euro 2020 Live Score: Emil Forsberg put Sweden in front in the 2nd minute of the match. Poland have not got the best starts in Euro 2020 - losing to Slovakia in their first game, and then draw against Spain. Currently, at just 1 point in 2 games, Poland desperately need a win to reach the Round of 16. Anything else, may not be enough for them. Sweden are already through to the next round.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
17' Sweden 1-0 Poland
WHAT THE HELL! HOW HAS HE NOT SCORED HERE!!!! The ball almost was inside the goal twice, but somehow it has hit the goalpost twice.
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST
15' Sweden 1-0 Poland
CHANCE! FOrsberg tried to break into Polish box again but this time it was well defended.
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:39 PM IST
8' Sweden 1-0 Poland
FREEKICK! The cross inside the box was well defended by the Polish wall
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST
5' Sweden 1-0 Poland
Polish defence is all over the place as of now, and Sweden are all over them from the start.
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:32 PM IST
2' Sweden 1-0 Poland
GOALLLLL! Emil Forsberg puts Sweden in front straight away....
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:32 PM IST
2' Sweden 0-0 Poland
- Sweden have won nine of their last 11 matches against Poland (D1 L1), including each of the last five. The last Polish victory dates back to a home friendly in August 1991 (2-0).
● Sweden and Poland’s only previous encounter at a major tournament came in the second round of the 1974 World Cup; the Poles won 1-0, courtesy of Grzegorz Lato’s solitary goal. Poland finished third – their joint-best performance at a major tournament – and Lato won the Golden Boot (7 goals).
● None of the previous 26 matches between Sweden and Poland have ended goalless.
● Poland have won just one of their last nine matches across all competitions (D4 L4), beating Andorra 3-0 in March. Indeed, Poland’s ongoing five-match winless streak (D3 L2) is their longest since September to November 2018 (six games).
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:26 PM IST
KICKOFF: Sweden 0-0 Poland
The ball is set rolling and we are underway...
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Sweden vs Poland, Euro 2020 - LIVE
Time for National Anthems. The players are out in the middle and it is time for the National Anthems of both the teams.
-
JUN 23, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Group E - As it stands
Sweden are through to the last 16.
Poland kept their tournament alive with the 1-1 draw with Spain - and all four teams are still able to finish in the top two on the final day.
-
JUN 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Poland Starting XI
Poland (3-5-2)
Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt)
-
JUN 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Sweden Starting XI
Sweden (4-4-2)
Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig; Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson (capt); Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak
-
JUN 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland. Robert Lewandowski is the one man who can still help Poland to Round of 16. All he needs to do is score five goals in nine minutes and that's job done. LOL. A win is what Poland need, btw.
