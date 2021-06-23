Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain: Full squads of both teams
Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain: In the final group stage game, Slovakia will take on giants Spain. While Slovakia are currently second in the Euro 2020 Group E points table with three points, Spain are third with two points. A win today for either sides will seal a place in the top 2 and in the round of 16. Can Spain get their campaign back on track? (FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

Here is the full squad of Slovakia vs Spain for Euro 2020:

SLOVAKIA:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Dusan Kuciak, Marek Rodak

Defenders: David Hancko, Tomas Hubocan, Martin Koscelnik, Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Martin Valjent, Denis Vavro

Midfielders: Laszlo Benes, Ondrej Duda, Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin, Jakub Hromada, Patrik Hrosovsky, Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Tomas Suslov, Vladimir Weiss

Forwards: Robert Bozenik, Michal Duris, Robert Mak, Ivan Schranz.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPAIN:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri.

