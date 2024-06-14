UEFA Euro 2024: Groups, format, venues and schedule - All you need to know
The UEFA Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 15. Here are the details for the tournament.
The UEFA Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 15, with hosts Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in the tournament opener. Italy are the defending champions, having beaten England in the final on penalties in the previous edition. 24 countries will be participating in the tournament, with a total of 51 matches in this 30-day tournament.
Groups and format
The group stage has been divided into six groups of four teams, who will face each other in a single round-robin format. The top-two teams from each group will enter the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the top-four third-ranked sides will also reach the Round of 16. The Round of 16 will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final.
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Venues
The UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be held in Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.
Fixtures
Group stage (Timings in IST):
Germany vs Scotland, Munich, 15-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Hungary vs Switzerland, Cologne, 15-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Spain vs Croatia, Berlin, 15-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Italy vs Albania, Dortmund, 16-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Poland vs Netherlands, Hamburg, 16-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Slovenia vs Denmark, Stuttgart, 16-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, 17-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Romania vs Ukraine, Munich, 17-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Belgium vs Slovakia, Frankfurt, 17-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Austria vs France, Dusseldorf, 18-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Turkey vs Georgia, Dortmund, 18-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Portugal vs Czech Republic, Leipzig, 9-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Croatia vs Albania, Hamburg, 19-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Germany vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 19-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 20-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Slovenia vs Serbia, Munich, 20-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, 20-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Spain vs Italy, Gelsenkirchen , 21-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Slovakia vs Ukraine, Dusseldorf, 21-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Poland vs Austria, Berlin, 21-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs France, Leipzig, 22-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Georgia vs Czech Republic, Hamburg, 22-Jun-24, 6:30 PM
Turkey vs Portugal, Dortmund, 22-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Belgium vs Romania, Cologne, 23-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Switzerland vs Germany, Frankfurt, 24-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 24-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Albania vs Spain, Dusseldorf, 25-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Croatia vs Italy, Leipzig, 25-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
France vs Poland, Dortmund, 25-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs Austria, Berlin, 25-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Denmark vs Serbia, Munich, 26-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
England vs Slovenia, Cologne, 26-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Slovakia vs Romania, Frankfurt, 26-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Ukraine vs Belgium , Stuttgart, 26-Jun-24, 9:30 PM
Georgia vs Portugal, Gelsenkirchen, 27-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Czech Republic vs Turkey, Hamburg, 27-Jun-24, 12:30 AM
Round of 16 (June 29-July 3)
Quarter-finals (July 5-July 7)
Semi-finals (July 10 and July 11)
Final (July 15)
TV Broadcast and live streaming in India
The UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcasted live in India via Sony Sports Network. The matches will be live streamed via SonyLiv.
