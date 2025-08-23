USC Trojans 2025 football: Full schedule, opponents, where to watch and more

The USC Trojans have revealed their 2025 football schedule, and it is loaded with marquee matchups as the program transitions deeper into Big Ten play. The season will kick off on Saturday, August 30, with USC hosting Missouri State in Los Angeles. USC Trojans have announced the 2025 football schedule.(X/@USC_Athletics)

The match between the two college teams will kick off at 4:30 pm Pacific Time. In Week 2, the Trojans will stay home to face Georgia Southern on September 6 at 4:30 pm PT. Enthusiasts can catch the match updates on the FS1 radio station, according to the details shared on their team website.

Also Read: From quirks to legends: The evolution of AP All-America college football teams over 100 years

Major test for USC Trojans

USC will be traveling to West Lafayette to take on Purdue on September 13. The game is a crucial one for the Trojans since it will be nationally televised by CBS. The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm Pacific Time.

USC Trojans 2025 full schedule

The Trojans’ further schedule features heavyweight clashes with Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon. The details of the fixtures are:

September 20: USC vs Michigan State, L.A. Memorial Coliseum (TV: TBD)

September 27: USC vs Illinois, Champaign (Radio: ESPN LA 710)

October 11: USC vs Michigan, Los Angeles (Radio: ESPN LA 710)

October 18: USC vs Notre Dame, South Bend, IN (NBC/Peacock, 4:30 pm)

November 1: USC vs Nebraska, Lincoln (Radio: ESPN LA 7100

November 7: USC vs Northwestern, L.A. Coliseum (FOX, 6:00 pm)

November 15: USC vs Iowa, Los Angeles (TV: TBD, Noon or 12:30 pm)

November 22: USC vs Oregon, Eugene (TV: TBD)

November 29: USC vs UCLA, Los Angeles (TV: TBD)

FAQs

When does USC’s 2025 season start?

The Trojans open on August 30 against Missouri State at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Who are USC’s biggest opponents this season?

Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and UCLA headline the schedule.

What did Danny Kanell predict for USC?

He predicted USC would make the 12-team College Football Playoff and face Oregon in the first round.

Could USC realistically make the playoffs?

Analysts are split, but the Trojans have the roster and schedule strength to crack the top 12 if they perform consistently.