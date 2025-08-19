Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
University of Missouri shooting: Police respond to shots fired near Providence Rd in Columbia

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 07:53 am IST

Police in Columbia, Missouri, responded to shots fired near 900 block of Providence Rd. Univ. of Missouri urged community to avoid area, stay safe.

Police in Columbia, Missouri are responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of Providence Road, the University of Missouri said in an alert issued to its community on Monday evening. They asked members of the university community to avoid the area.

"MU Alert Off-Campus: CPD is responding to shots fired reports at/near 900-BLK Providence Rd. Stay away from area. Find information at CPD's Facebook," the alert read.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
