Victor Osimhen's agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video 'mocks' striker

Reuters |
Sep 27, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Napoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's agent said he "reserves the right to take legal action" against the club after a video mocking the player was posted and then deleted from the Serie A side's official TikTok on Tuesday.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted (REUTERS)
Napoli's Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted (REUTERS)

Roberto Calenda released a statement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the video caused "very serious damage to the player".

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted," said Calenda.

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor."

Osimhen missed a late penalty in a goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.

He was substituted as the game drew to a close and appeared to protest the decision, shouting at coach Rudi Garcia before leaving the pitch. The French manager, however, played down the situation.

Champions Napoli are seventh in the standings and play Udinese at home on Wednesday.

