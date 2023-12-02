close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants as Al Nassr crash to 0-3 defeat vs arch-rivals Al Hilal

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants as Al Nassr crash to 0-3 defeat vs arch-rivals Al Hilal

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2023 11:25 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was jeered by fans with ‘Messi, Messi’ chants after Al Nassr lost 0-3 vs Al Hilal, on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure in Saudi Arabia isn't really going smooth, with the Portuguese currently in the swansong chapter of his legendary career. The former Real Madrid star failed to register his name on the scoresheet on Friday as Al Nassr crashed to a humiliating 0-3 defeat against arch-rivals Al Hilal at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Fans jeered Cristiano Ronaldo with 'Messi, Messi' chants.
Fans jeered Cristiano Ronaldo with 'Messi, Messi' chants.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for the league leaders in the 64th-minute, followed by a brace from star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (89', 90+2'). Al Hilal were also without Brazil star Neymar, but it didn't really matter as they extended their lead in the league table.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read | France head coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

At the ongoing 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, Al Hilal are on top of the table with 41 points, ahead of Al Nassr (34) and Al Ahli Saudi (30). Ronaldo's impact in the match on Friday was perfectly summed-up when fans jeered at him after full-time with Lionel Messi chants. But the Manchester United legend laughed it off, and was seen sending kisses to the fans, while walking off to the dugout.

Here is the video:

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia after the 2022 World Cup, in the winter transfer window, amid much pomp and fanfare. His contract was terminated with Manchester United after a controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. Ronaldo started off on a strong note, but soon his form waned off and Al Nassr fell from top spot in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad winning the title.

Although it looks like he won't win the league title this season too, his presence in the Saudi Pro League has seen a huge influx of football superstars including the likes of Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. With Al Nassr, Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory vs Al Hilal in the final. He finished the tournament as the top-scorer, with six goals.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out