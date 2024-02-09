Cristiano Ronaldo starstruck by The Undertaker as WWE legend lifts Riyadh Cup in ultra special appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo was left stunned as WWE legend The Undertaker made a sensational appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup final, on Thursday. The legendary wrestler walked out to his iconic music, lifting up the trophy as Ronaldo watched on laughing ahead of kick-off. The Portugal star couldn’t control himself at all and was left starstruck. Cristiano Ronaldo had an epic reaction to The Undertaker's appearance.

The Undertaker has been retired from in-ring competition since 2020. In the past four years, he has made rare appearances, and his latest came last October where he choke slammed Bron Breakker.

Here is the viral video of Ronaldo's reaction to The Undertaker:

Despite the positive mood, Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against their arch-rivals, due to goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17') and Salem Aldawasari (30').

The Saudi Arabian government has also built close ties with WWE and several shows have been held in the country. The Undertaker fought against top superstars and legends in Saudi Arabia, including Goldberg, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The 58-year-old last wrestled in Saudi Arabia nearly a month before retirement, where he competed in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, fighting off AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan and R-Truth for the title.

Ronaldo recently was the highest-earning athlete in the world in 2023. He signed a lucrative contract with Al Nassr last January and bagged 218 million pounds over the course of the year, which makes him the highest-paid athlete and according to Sportico, it is 57 million pounds more than the second-highest Jon Rahm, who is a golf star. Messi was third with 103 million pounds, followed by NBA star LeBron James (99.8 million pounds). Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe was fifth in the list with 99.2 million pounds, followed by Al Hilal's Neymar (96 million pounds). Meanwhile, Karim Benzema was 12th in the list with 61 million pounds.