Watch: Juan Ferrando and Roy Krishna involved in explosive altercation after ISL match, Mohun Bagan coach given red card

Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their ISL fixture, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. A brace by Ahmed Jahouh (31', 45+3') in the first-half saw Odisha take a 2-0 lead. But Armando Sadiku (58', 90+4') got a second-half brace as Mohun Bagan made it 2-2 and both sides failed to get the winner.

Juan Ferrando and Roy Krishna were involved in an altercation.

After the final whistle, the action just didn't end there as fans were treated to some controversial drama. As the players and staff of both teams walked to the field for the post-match proceedings, Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando and Odisha attacker Roy Krishna were involved in an explosive altercation.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the pair could be seen arguing rather aggressively, pointing fingers and it looked like it was going to get violent. But the other players and staff stopped the duo and separated them, with Krishna pushing Ferrando and then walking off.

Here is the video:

When it looked like the situation was calming down, Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera rushed to defend his player Diego Mauricio, and then another altercation began. After the situation was settled, the referee showed Ferrando a direct red card and a second yellow for Mauricio, which resulted in a red.

In the post-match press conference, Lobera said, "We started the game very well but at the end, we lost two valuable points today, we need to analyse what went wrong in the second half. We had chances to turn the scoreline to 3-1 in our favour. If we had scored the third goal, the game would have been over. I am proud of my players for the intensity and fight that they showed throughout the game, but I am not happy with the result."

