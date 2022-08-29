Watch: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe both hit woodwork in same attack during PSG's 1-1 draw vs Monaco in Ligue 1

PSG had to rely on a late penalty by Neymar to salvage a 1-1 draw against Monaco in Ligue 1, on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors an early lead in the 20th-minute and it looked like they would walk away with three points. But things could have been different in the first-half when it looked like Kylian Mbappe was going to put his side back on level terms but missed from six yards. Initially it looked like Lionel Messi had equalised for PSG, but his curling effort from outside the box hit the post and Mbappe was the quickest to the rebound. But the Frenchman could only direct it to the frame of the goal with goalkeeper Alexander Nubel stranded on the ground.

Here is the video of Messi and Mbappe hitting the woodwork in the same attack:

After their goal, Monaco held on their lead despite intense pressure from PSG. It was only after Neymar received a pass from Messi down the left flank, that PSG got their equaliser. The Brazilian cut inside, but defender Guillermo Maripan fouled him with an outstretched leg, which was further supported by VAR after the referee initially dismissed PSG's penalty claims. It was also Neymar's sixth goal in the league as he scored the penalty, and eighth in five fixtures overall.

After the draw, PSG are still on top of the table with 10 points, level on points with Marseille and Lens but with a better goal-difference. After the match, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said, "I do not know. We were really upset by a great Monaco team, especially the first 35 minutes. Monaco was very athletic and present on our balloon outings. We lacked mobility, we remained without movement, with our backs to the game and without movement."

"It was better in the second half, fixing their defensive line with our forwards higher. We won the ball quite high. we kept Monaco on a very low block without managing to score. Is it related to last week's game? Were we surprised by the intensity? This should serve as a lesson to us", he further added.

