Watch: Marcelo breaks down in tears during emotional Real Madrid farewell

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo gave an emotional speech at his farewell presentation, saying he never contemplated retirement and is still motivated to keep playing for many more years. Marcelo, who leaves the club as the most decorated player in its 120-year history, won his 25th trophy when Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris last month. In his illustrious spell with Los Blancos, the Brazilian made 546 appearances since 2007 and won five Champions League, six La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles.

Marcelo also scored against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final to make it 3-1 in extra-time, as Real Madrid won 4-1 in Lisbon. His farewell ceremony was attended by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and Raul, who is currently in charge of the club's B team.

"When I signed for Madrid, in my head I thought I could reach the top, and here I am the player with the most titles in its history," said Marcelo who broke down in tears.

"It's not goodbye, I don't feel like I'm leaving Madrid. If you don't give me a ticket, there will be trouble," he quipped.

The 34-year-old said he would have no problem playing against Real Madrid in the future. "I haven't thought about retiring, I think I can still play," he said. "I don't think playing against Madrid will be a problem, I couldn't have done any more. I'm very professional."

"This season I've hardly played but I have felt useful even without playing. I felt a responsibility," Marcelo said. "Sometimes I would be furious with Ancelotti and then the next day we were sharing kisses and hugs."

Marcelo made only 12 appearances in the league during the 2021-22 campaign. It was a role he conceded was frustrating, but he took it in his stride.

"I argued with Ancelotti and (Zinedine) Zidane last season because I wanted to play more, but as this year progressed, I learnt that you can be useful in other ways outside the pitch. As a leader in the locker room, I learned to appreciate what my teammates were doing," he said.

Giorgio Chiellini signs for Los Angeles FC

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Juventus, the centre back announced on Monday.

Chiellini left Serie A side Juventus at the end of the season after a 17-year career with the Turin club where he finished third on the club's all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

The 37-year-old also announced his retirement from international duty, playing his last match at Wembley earlier this month when European champions Italy lost the 'Finalissima' to Copa America winners Argentina.

Chiellini announced his move on Twitter wearing an LAFC cap and shirt with the caption, "The next chapter".

- With Reuters Inputs

