Wayne Rooney calls out Lionel Messi for unsporting behaviour in FIFA World Cup final: ‘Sad to see him do that'

Lionel Messi's dream of signing off from international football on the ultimate high ended in heartbreak as Argentina lost the FIFA World Cup final against Spain 1-0. Ferran Torres scored the match-winning goal for Spain in extra time, and as a result, the Argentine captain endured a frustrating evening in New York, finishing the match without a single shot on goal. Throughout the tournament, including the final, the Albiceleste found themselves under widespread scrutiny for a series of disciplinary incidents.

Wayne Rooney didn't like Lionel Messi trying to get Cucurella sent of (AFP)

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The tensions eventually boiled over after the final whistle, when a confrontation broke out on the pitch, resulting in Leandro Paredes being shown a red card. The final had already become increasingly heated before extra time. Argentina's hopes suffered a setback deep into the second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

Also Read: Argentina called 'classless' after refusing to acknowledge Spain at World Cup trophy presentation: 'Total embarrassment'

Even Messi was involved in an unusual flashpoint. During a stoppage in normal time, television cameras showed Spain full-back Marc Cucurella speaking while covering his mouth with his hand. Messi then reacted by approaching Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic and appeared to urge the official to take action, pointing to FIFA's recently introduced guideline concerning players covering their mouths during confrontational exchanges.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident quickly sparked debate among fans and analysts. Many defended Cucurella, insisting the Spain defender was not attempting to conceal abusive language. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Joe Hart all criticised Messi for trying out a move like that. What did the former players say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident quickly sparked debate among fans and analysts. Many defended Cucurella, insisting the Spain defender was not attempting to conceal abusive language. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Joe Hart all criticised Messi for trying out a move like that. What did the former players say? {{/usCountry}}

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Former England star Rooney said that it was sad to see Messi doing something like that. “Argentina play like that, we know that’s what they do. But the one thing you want is good sportsmanship, and that was sad to see Lionel Messi doing that,” said Rooney on the BBC.

The same sentiment was echoed by Hart and Richards, saying Cucurella didn't deserve to be sent off for saying something while covering his mouth.

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“Oh wow! Wow! Yeah, I didn’t enjoy that at all from Lionel Messi. You realise how on top Spain are if even Lionel Messi is reverting to that,” said Hart.

On the other hand, Richards said, “We don’t want to see people getting sent off in a World Cup final for that.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is largely believed to be Messi's last hurrah in international football, and no one knows what the future holds for the 39-year-old. The Argentine captain was seen in tears after the team failed to defend the title they won in 2022, beating France in Qatar.