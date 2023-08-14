Home / Sports / Football / When and where to watch Ronaldo in action on TV, online: Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 14, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr open their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al Ettifaq on Monday. Here are the live streaming details.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will begin their Saudi Pro League against Al Ettifaq, at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Monday. Despite playing a major role in the Arab Club Championship Cup final win, Al Nassr captain Ronaldo could miss their league opener after receiving an injury. The Portugal star was stretchered off during the Arab Club Championship Cup final against Al Hilal, after completing his brace in extra-time in a 2-1 victory. He scored six goals in six matches in the tournament and also received the Golden Boot.

AL Ettifaq face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Other than Ronaldo, Al Nassr boast the likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles, who were signed during the ongoing transfer window. So even if Ronaldo misses out, they will have plenty of star names. Meanwhile, Al Ettfaq have Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their head coach, and signed Jordan Henderson in the transfer window. Al Nassr finished in second position last season, and will be looking to challenge for the title once again. Meanwhile, Al Ettifaq finished seventh in the 2022-23 table.

When will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match take place?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match will take place on Monday (August 14), 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match take place?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match will take place at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match will broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match be available in India?

In India, the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League football match will be live streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

