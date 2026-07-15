Who is Ismail Elfath? England vs Argentina referee's Lionel Messi links trigger controversy before WC semifinal clash

Ismail Elfath will control one of the most politically and emotionally charged matches of the 2026 World Cup when England face Argentina in tonight’s semi-final at Atlanta Stadium. FIFA has appointed the Moroccan-born American as the referee, with Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins serving as his assistants. Italy’s Maurizio Mariani will be the fourth official.

Ismail Elfath will be officiating the Argentina vs England semifinal match. (X images)

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The appointment will create history. Elfath, Parker and Atkins will become the first all-American refereeing crew to officiate a men’s World Cup semi-final. It will be their fourth match together at this tournament, having previously handled Japan’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay and Norway’s 2-1 win against Brazil.

Elfath, 44, was born in Casablanca and moved to the United States as a teenager. He graduated in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas and initially played as a striker for amateur club Austin Lightning.

His route into refereeing began after he repeatedly complained about the standard of officiating during his playing days. He subsequently attended a refereeing clinic and started controlling youth, high-school and semi-professional matches while continuing to work in technology sales.

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{{^usCountry}} Elfath entered Major League Soccer as a fourth official in 2011 and made his debut as a referee the following year. He was added to FIFA’s international list in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elfath entered Major League Soccer as a fourth official in 2011 and made his debut as a referee the following year. He was added to FIFA’s international list in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

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That year, he also became part of refereeing history by conducting the first on-field Video Assistant Referee review during a match between New York Red Bulls II and Orlando City B, when the technology was still being tested.

His rise through international football has included the 2019 Under-20 World Cup final, the Tokyo Olympics, the Africa Cup of Nations and two senior World Cups. Elfath was named MLS Referee of the Year in 2020 and again in 2022.

At the 2022 World Cup, he refereed Portugal’s match against Ghana, Cameroon’s victory over Brazil and the round-of-16 tie between Japan and Croatia. He was then appointed as the fourth official for the final, which Argentina won against France on penalties.

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A serious knee injury suffered during the 2024 Copa America required multiple operations and threatened his chances of appearing at the 2026 tournament. Elfath returned to refereeing in September 2025 and rebuilt his position sufficiently to earn the 2025 Intercontinental Cup final and now a World Cup semi-final.

Why Elfath is being called ‘pro-Messi’

The scrutiny surrounding Elfath’s appointment comes from his remarkable record in matches involving Lionel Messi, combined with several decisions that were viewed as protecting the Argentine and his Inter Miami teammates.

Available match records show that Elfath has refereed five Inter Miami games featuring Messi. Miami won every one: the 4-0 Leagues Cup victory over Charlotte, the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Nashville, a 3-1 league win over Nashville, a 4-1 victory against New England and the 4-2 win over Orlando City.

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Messi scored against Charlotte, in the Leagues Cup final, twice against Nashville and twice against Orlando. He also registered three assists against New England. Elfath’s presence as fourth official during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph adds another Messi victory to the connection.

The most significant controversy came during the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

As reported, Elfath reacted forcefully to relatively minor early contact by Nashville midfielder Aníbal Godoy on Messi. In the 54th minute, Godoy and Sergio Busquets both slid towards the same ball, but Elfath awarded Miami the free kick and booked Godoy. The decision was criticised during the match as an example of officials protecting football’s biggest stars.

Also Read: Lionel Messi isn't England's biggest problem. Argentina's midfield is the real World Cup semifinal threat

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Another flashpoint arrived against Orlando in March 2026. Colin Guske received a second yellow card after bringing Messi down during a late counterattack. The contact was viewed as soft by sections of supporters, while Messi was seen appealing for a card. Orlando were reduced to ten men, and Messi scored shortly afterwards to complete Miami’s 4-2 victory.

The perfect winning record, the Godoy booking, the Orlando dismissal and Elfath’s role in the 2022 final explain the “pro-Messi” label. In an England–Argentina semi-final where every major decision will be dissected, Elfath’s past with Messi has ensured the referee will enter the match under almost as much scrutiny as the players.