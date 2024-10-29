Why did Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony? Spanish Club accuse UEFA of 'disrespect' over Rodri call

Real Madrid's act overshadowed Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri's historic Ballon d'Or award win in Paris on Monday. He became the first Premier League football to win the trophy since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008, his debut year for Manchester United, and the first male player from Spain since 1960. However, the cynosure of the gala event at Chatelet Theatre became Real Madrid. Didier Drogba with Sandy Heribert present club men team of the year to Real Madrid(REUTERS)

The Spanish club had eight nominees across all awards for the Monday night event, but none of the team members were present in Paris. They boycotted the ceremony after being convinced that their striker Vinicius, the bookmakers' favourite to win the men's award, had been snubbed.

The Brazilian was the heavy favourite to claim the prestigious trophy after playing an influential role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double. However, the club reportedly became aware that Vinicius lost the race to Rodri for the Ballon d'Or award and boycotted the event.

Was Ballon d'Or award leaked?

The organisers added a twist to the 2024 edition of the event as they decided to keep the winner's name a secret until the very end, only to avoid any media leaks. In response to Madrid's boycott - which became official as the nominees gathered for the ceremony at a Paris theatre - the organisers insisted that "no player or club" knew in advance who has won the award.

"All the clubs and players are in the same boat," a Ballon d'Or source told AFP.

Real Madrid accuse UEFA of 'disrespect'

The club questioned the selection procedure for the Ballon d'Or winner, saying that their defender Dani Carvajal, who was also on the 30-player nomination list, was unfairly overlooked. The Spaniard scored the opening goal in the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, before Vinicius struck the second in Madrid's 2-0 title win in Wembley.

The reigning La Liga winners also accused UEFA and France Football, organisers of the award, of "disrespect" over the award snub.

"If the award criteria doesn't give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner," Real Madrid told AFP.

"As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d'Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected."

Where did Vinicius and Carvajal finish on the final Ballon d'Or list?

Vinicius finished second on voting, ahead of teammate Jude Bellingham (third), while Carvajal took the fourth spot. Other Real Madrid players on the final list included Kylian Mbappé (sixth), Toni Kroos (ninth), Federico Valverde (17th) and Antonio Rüdiger (22nd).