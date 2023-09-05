Why it may not be a bad idea for Liverpool to let Mohamed Salah go

Liverpool have so far succeeded in thwarting Al Ittihad from luring Mohamed Salah away from England, but the Saudi club’s interest in the Egyptian winger is not over yet. According to reports, Al Ittihad are trying to make another offer for Salah before the Saudi Pro League window closes on Thursday. Liverpool reportedly received an offer worth up to £150 million ($190m) for Salah from Al Ittihad on the transfer deadline day. The Reds have been adamant that Salah is not for sale, but letting their star winger go may not be an unwise move, considering both on and off-field situations.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action(REUTERS)

Even at the age of 31, Salah keeps scoring goals and providing assists every single week. He has already guided Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory. Salah has netted more than 150 goals in the Liverpool jersey, making him arguably the best Liverpool player of the last decade.

The number game

An offer worth £150m for a 31-year-old, who has two years left on his current contract, sounds too good a proposition to be overlooked. The reality check, however, does not seem to be changing Liverpool’s stance. Speaking after Sunday's convincing 3-0 win against Aston Villa, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talked about Mohamed Salah’s future.

“I never had any doubts about his [Mohamed Salah] commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and he wants to play here,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Liverpool have already had to deal with departures of Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and several others this summer. From a footballing point of view, letting Salah go this summer may appear absurd. In terms of financial gains, the prospect of accepting Al Ittihad’s astonishing offer for Salah, however, seems the most sensible move.

It is being learnt that Al Ittihad can very well return with a new offer worth £200m for Salah. According to Daily Mail, a Saudi delegation arrived in London last week to make one final bid for the Egyptian.

Can Salah be replaced?

With the summer transfer market closed in Europe, Liverpool will find it difficult to replace someone as big as Mohamed Salah. Moreover, after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Liverpool will leave no stone unturned to book their berth in European football this time. So, Liverpool must retain Salah at any cost. Salah has not indicated any keenness to leave Anfield either.

What's next?

Will Liverpool ultimately stave off Al Ittihad’s interest in Salah? Or will the Premier League club eventually give in to Al Ittihad’s proposal? Well, too many questions loom large over Salah’s future and only time will answer them all.

