Will go to Asian Games, but really looking forward to being a father: Sunil Chhetri

About this Sunil Chettri, who turns 39 on Thursday, is sure: he will not be a coach. “Alarm clocks will have to go out of my life (once he retires),” he says. The India captain knows he should plan for a life beyond football but hasn’t. Because till he lags behind physically, Chhetri says he will not stop. “Then, mentally there will be a massive shift and I will say, ‘chhor na yaar.” When that happens, “I hope to leave with the happy thought that there are scorers in the team,” he says in an interview.

Excerpts:

Does this birthday mean different because of impending fatherhood?

How do you view being part of the Asian Games at this stage of your life?

Do you also see Asian Games as an opportunity for young players?

Given India’s recent success, will there be pressure on getting out of the group in the Asian Games?

India are more aggressive now. But with so many young players, how do you as captain ensure they don't go over the line?

You are known for your regimentation in eating, sleeping and training. Is it the same now as you skip the Durand Cup?

For some, the last season began in August and ended in July. This one will have a lot of games as well. Are Indian players equipped to deal with that?

What do you look forward to in this season?

Are you looking at the World Cup qualifiers in March?

I am excited but I am looking only till the Asian Cup now.

Have you planned your retirement?

