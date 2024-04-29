Will Manchester City win the League? “Mountain to climb,” says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City made some pretty hard work of getting rid of the challenge posed by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but eventually they did come across as 2-0 winners with goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland ensuring the win. Before that, Arsenal had barely scrapped through with three points as Tottenham Hotspur put up a very spirited fightback after going 3-0 down in the first half. The game closed 3-2, with Gunners barely hanging on. Now, just one point separates both City and Arsenal at the top and the former have a game in hand. Guardiola's team is on 79 points from 34 games and Arsenal are on 80 points from 35 games. So, what does Pep Guardiola think about the whole situation? The only thing standing between Manchester City and the EPL title are Arsenal and Pep Guardiola is extremely cautious about his predictions.(AFP)

In characteristic fashion, not wishing to forecast anything, Guardiola responded with caution. They may be at the driver’s wheel, but it could all go horribly wrong at any time. Manchester City are eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

"It's far away. Ask me this question when we are top of the league and (have) one game left. But with four games left, it's like (we have to) climb a big mountain. It's in our hands... We draw a game, we are not going to win the Premier League,” Reuters quoted him as saying after the match.

The caution would be stemming from the fact that, unlike last year, when Gunners folded at the fag end of the season, throwing away a great chance to win the League, this time they have not shown those kind of nerves. The close thing against Tottenham notwithstanding. They seem determined to take the contest to the very last day of the season.

That fact seemed to be playing on Guardiola’s mind as he said, "We prefer (if) they lose, but we cannot control what they do. They made a good result and yeah, it's four games left.”

Significantly, he indicated that their City’s was in their own hands. He said, “I think (they're) not going to lose any points and we know exactly what we have to do."

And that means, City have to win the next game on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.