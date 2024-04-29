 “It’s about winning,” Erling Haaland puts Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest in perspective | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

“It’s about winning,” Erling Haaland puts Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest in perspective

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:23 AM IST

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland scored against Forest today to ensure City came away with 3 points.

Manchester City may not have found it easy to beat a fighting Nottingham Forest, but Erling Haaland put the hard-fought victory in perspective today in his after-match comments. Talking to Sky Sports, Haaland, who scored the crucial 2nd goal for City said it was “all about winning”. The response came due to the extremely tough nature of the match. In fact, if things had gone just a little Nottingham Forest’s way, they could have drawn the match or even pulled off a sensational victory. However, their timidness in front of the goal ensured that the best chances they got were frittered away.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal.(REUTERS)
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal.(REUTERS)

Read More: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Pep Guardiola's side eke out win

Things had gone so bad for City that when the first-half whistle was blown, a number of their players were seen gesticulating and animatedly talking about what had gone wrong. The second half started badly for City too, with Forest almost scoring. It forced Manager Pep Guardiola to bring on Erling Haaland in place of the misfiring Jack Grealish. It was a great substititution as it was followed by a goal scored by Haaland.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How bad were things on the pitch? The goal-scorer Gvardiol told Sky that, “It was really tough.” He added that he was not expecting to score, but he did put himself in a decent position and finished well.

Haaland added that the first thing is always the team and how it is done is immaterial. As for the next match? He concluded, “Three points, shower, next game.”

Read More: Arsenal vs Tottenham: Gunners beat Spurs 3-2, cement top spot in EPL table

And what about the challenge posed by the Gunners? Gvardiol said the City were not affected by Arsenal's performance.

Notably, after today’s win, Manchester City are in second spot on the EPL table with 79 points. Arsenal won today’s match against a fighting Tottenham Hotspur too and are on 80 points. However, City have played one match less. Also, while Arsenal have a few very tough matches to play, City have a comparatively easier run till the end of the season.

Read More: Aston Villa suffer massive blow to top 4 ambitions as Chelsea force a draw

Liverpool, which is third on the table, have fallen off the title race after losing 2 of their last five matches, drawing 2 and winning just one. This is Manager Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Liverpool and at one time they were among the clear favourites to win the title.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / “It’s about winning,” Erling Haaland puts Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest in perspective
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On