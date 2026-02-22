Zinedine Zidane poised to succeed Didier Deschamps as France manager post 2026 FIFA World Cup: Report

Zinedine Zidane could be on course for a long anticipated return to the dugout, with France emerging as his next destination once the 2026 FIFA World Cup ends. According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, citing transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zidane has reached a verbal understanding to take over the France national team after the tournament, a timeline that would align with Didier Deschamps completing his current cycle in charge.

If the plan holds, it would mark Zidane’s first job since he stepped away from club coaching in 2021 following his second spell at Real Madrid. In the years since, the 53 year old has repeatedly been linked with high profile openings across Europe, but has remained selective, often seen as waiting for a role that matches both his stature and his ambitions.

Also Read: Real Madrid beaten by Osasuna to boost Barcelona in La Liga title race

A France appointment would fit that profile. Zidane is one of the most decorated coaches of the modern era, best known for guiding Real Madrid through a period of sustained success in knockout football. His track record, combined with his standing in French football, has made him a persistent name whenever the national team job has looked even remotely movable.

For France, a post tournament transition could offer a clean reset without disrupting a World Cup campaign. The squad remains rich in elite talent and depth, and the next cycle will quickly turn toward qualifying plans, tactical evolution and managing a new wave of players pushing into contention. The timing, immediately after a major tournament, is typically when federations prefer to make sweeping changes, allowing an incoming coach a full runway to shape the next project.

A verbal agreement is not the same as a signed contract, and international coaching appointments can still hinge on results, federation processes and final terms. But the development strengthens the idea that France are already mapping out life after Deschamps, with Zinedine Zidane positioned as the front runner for the handover.