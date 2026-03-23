Zinedine Zidane set to snub Manchester United after reaching France agreement: Report

For years, Manchester United have been after Zinedine Zidane. Especially after Ruben Amorim's departure, the English giants had intensified their pursuit of the Frenchman. But according to reports, Zidane has reached a verbal agreement with the French football federation and will succeed Didier Deschamps as national team head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Madrid for the second time in 2021. He has long been seen as a candidate to be the head coach of the French national team, but the money a Premier League side can offer could have tempted him to join United.

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He has been regularly linked with United, but reportedly, he was simply waiting for Deschamps, his former teammate and fellow 1998 World Cup winner, to step down. He will be officially named as France's head coach once their World Cup campaign ends. Both parties are yet to agree on the staff, and Zidane hasn't signed a contract.

‘It takes a profile that ticks many boxes’ In an interview with a French newspaper, Philippe Diallo, head of the French federation, was asked about Deschamps ' successor. He didn't reveal any names, but did say that he knows who it is. "It takes a profile that ticks many boxes and which can also be the subject of support from the French people, since this French football team is the team of the French people," he added.

Calls for Zidane at United first began after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure. It began once again before Amorin arrived, and after he left. In the past, Zidane has spoken about joining United, but he said he doesn't speak English well. Meanwhile, a former French international fuelled speculation by claiming that Zidane has been taking English lessons.

Zidane's presence in the France squad will be an iconic moment if it actually materialises. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele could learn a lot from him.