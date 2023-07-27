From Jaylen Brown to Nikola Jokic: 5 biggest contract extensions in NBA history

Jaylen Brown’s impact has been one of the key reasons why Boston Celtics have been the favourites of many to win the NBA title for the last few years. So, it was no surprise when the Celtics decided to extend Brown’s contract by five more years. The amount of money involved, however, surprised many. Brown’s new deal with the Celtics will reportedly pay him up to $304 million in five years.

(FILES) Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics plays against the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals(AFP)

Brown now has the most expensive deal in the history of the NBA, surpassing the $264 million deal between Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last summer. As Jaylen Brown sets an incredible NBA feat, it is time to take a look at five biggest contract extensions in the history of the league.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker were eligible for a supermax extension worth $224 million last year. Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns were quick to tie down Towns and Booker with enticing contracts. Interestingly, both Booker and Towns share the same NBA agent, Jessica Holtz, who played a key role in sealing the supermax deals.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), Giannis Antetokounmpo reached a multiyear contract extension agreement with Milwaukee Bucks in December 2020. Antetokounmpo extended his stint at Bucks by signing a $228 million supermax contract. It currently stands as the fourth-biggest contract in NBA history.

3. Bradley Beal

Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal agreed to the third-biggest contract extension with Washington Wizards in 2022. The highly talented guard signed a five-year maximum contract worth $251 million back then. Beal moved to Phoenix Suns this year.

2. Nikola Jokic

Before Jaylen Brown signed a new deal with the Boston Celtics, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic had the biggest contract extension in the history of the NBA under his belt. Jokic had signed a five-year, $264 supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets to set history in July last year. Jokic repaid the faith by winning the first-ever NBA championship title in Nuggets history. Justifying the worth of every single penny, the 28-year-old displayed his A game all through the season. In terms of individual laurels, the gigantic center won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award. With this, he became only the fifth foreign player to claim the Finals MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Hakeem Olajuwon are the remaining four players present on the elite list.

1. Jaylen Brown

Two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown agreed to extend his stay at the Boston Celtics. Brown signed a new deal which will reportedly pay him around $52 million in the first year. The number is expected to keep on increasing by around $4 million per year. The final year of his contract is believed to be worth $69.1 million.

