From Rachel Daly to Erling Haaland: Who won what at PFA awards

Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland were named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday. England's Daly emerged as the highest scorer in the Women's Super League having netted 22 times last season. Playing in her debut season at Aston Villa, the 31-year-old pipped big names like Sam Kerr, Frida Maanum, Guro Reiten to win the prestigious award. She also found a place in the PFA's Women's Super League Team of the Year. After spending six years at American football team Houston Dash, Daly joined Aston Villa in 2022.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City (AFP)

Haaland, on the other hand, had a remarkable season during his last campaign. Making his debut in the Manchester City jersey in the 2022-23 season, the Norwegian goal-machine guided the club to a historic treble. Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions to help Manchester City in winning the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup. The 23-year-old was also named Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year earlier in 2023. Haaland saw off competition from his Manchester City teammates John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, to win the much-coveted PFA award.

“It’s an honour to win this prestigious award. To be recognised by your competitors is a great feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling. We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well and we need to keep going,” Haaland was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka won his first PFA Young Player of the Year recognition. This was the English winger’s fourth consecutive nomination. The 21-year-old recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season. Despite registering impressive numbers, Saka could not win the Premier League title for the Gunners. Arsenal finished their last Premier League campaign at the second spot, five points behind eventual champions Manchester City, in the 2022-23 season.

Legendary Arsenal footballer Ian Wright won the men’s PFA Merit award. The women’s PFA Merit award was claimed by former English midfielder Jill Scott. Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Lauren James was named Young Player of the Year. Though, James could not find a place in the PFA's Team of the Year.

