Clement hat-trick as France dashes India’s bronze hopes in Junior Hockey World Cup, Argentina champions

Until Friday evening, the mood was optimistic, vibe positive and the immediate future looked promising for India. Having entered the semi-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar with a significant 1-0 victory over Belgium, the India colts were looking to follow in the footsteps of the senior team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, by reaching the podium at the Kalinga Stadium.

That hope, 48 hours later, had turned into despair as the Indian players were left holding their head, some covering their face with towels to hide the tears flowing. All it took was 120 minutes—60 each on Friday and Sunday—for the encouraging story to turn into dejection as the hosts ended the tournament they had entered as defending champions in fourth position after losing to France, who clinched the bronze medal playoff 3-1 with Timothee Clement scoring a hat-trick for the second time against the hosts.

Argentina were crowned champions, regaining the title after 16 years with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany in the final with Lautaro Domene scoring a hat-trick. After Domene put Argentina 2-0 ahead with two penalty corner strikes in the 10th and 25th minutes, six-time champions Germany, who beat India 4-2 in the semi-finals, levelled the scores 2-2 via Julius Hayney (36th) and Masi Pfandt (47th). Drag-flicker Lautaro (50th) put Argentina back in front again with another penalty corner conversion. Germany replaced goalkeeper Anton Brinckman with a field player in the dying minutes as they chased an equaliser but the South Americans exploited it with Franco Agostini scoring seconds from the hooter.

INDIA FALTER

India’s report card now reads—played 6, won 3, lost 3. Having lost to Germany 2-4 in the semi-final on Friday, India could not make amends against France, having lost the tournament opener 4-5 to the team from the country that will stage the 2024 Olympics.

India were looking to avenge that defeat, but that intent was only on paper. Despite India enjoying 53% ball possession in the first two quarters, France scored the important first goal through skipper and drag-flicker Timothee Clement four minutes from half-time. The penalty corner came as a result of the French press. They forced five penalty corners to India’s one in the first 30 minutes, making the one shot on goal count.

Despite their lapses, India created opportunities with eight circle penetrations in the first two quarters. The best chance for the Vivek Sagar Prasad-led outfit came early on when forward Araijeet Singh Hundal dodged past a couple of defenders and hammered the shot, only for it to be deflected off the post.

The finishing was missing among the Indian forwards, who were unable to score or earn penalty corners whereas France kept pressing hard to earn successive short corners. India goalkeeper Pawan continued to display good form, making a couple of brilliant saves but for which the margin would have been bigger.

France had India on the ropes four minutes into the third quarter with Clement scoring his second from another penalty corner.

Forward Sudeep Chirmako, who turned 19 on Sunday, got one back in the 42nd minute which gave the hosts some energy, increasing their tempo. That charge fell flat two minutes into the final quarter with Clement completing a hat-trick, his fourth in the tournament. Clement had also scored a hat-trick against India in the pool stage.

India made it more difficult for themselves after defender Sunil Jojo earned a yellow card (48th) at a crucial time with the hosts desperately looking for a goal.

Though the body language of his teammates was dipping, Chirmako never lost hope. He tried to create more chances in the last quarter, and also earned a penalty corner which drag-flicker Sanjay, who had scored eight goals, failed to convert. Sharda Nand Tiwari was brilliant in defence, leaping to drag the ball away after it had beaten the goalkeeper to prevent France from scoring a fourth goal.

As the final hooter went, the French erupted in celebration, assured of a podium finish for only the second time. They had lost the 2013 final 2-5 to Germany in New Delhi.

For India, it was déjà vu. After winning the title in 2001, the champions had lost the bronze medal playoff in 2005 to Spain.

